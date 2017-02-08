Road-widening foes question Stacy White's role on Brandon chamber
Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White defended his work on a local chamber of commerce against allegations it presented a conflict of interest. White said he didn't need to recuse himself from voting on whether to widen Lithia Pinecrest Road just because he's a board member for the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce.
