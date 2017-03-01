Report: Child left in vehicle for hours
A 2-year-old boy is hospitalized after being left in a vehicle for several hours on Tuesday morning while in the care of a relative. About 9 a.m., the relative had the child when they parked near 731 Lumsden Road W., the Oak Park Shopping Center in Brandon, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office spokesman Larry McKinnon.
