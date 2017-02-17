Pair of armed robbers from Brandon pl...

Pair of armed robbers from Brandon plead guilty

A man and woman, both from Brandon, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy and armed robbery of a convenience store in Wimauma, the United States Department of Justice said. Jacorian Rashawn Brown, 24, and Jessica Duenas Nicholas, 45, accepted plea agreements based on the charges, U.S. Attorney A. Lee Bentley III said in a statement.

