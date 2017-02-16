Missing 11YO girl from Brandon found ...

Missing 11YO girl from Brandon found alive

5 hrs ago

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are searching for an 11-year-old girl who left her home in Brandon and has not returned. Have you seen Jenna Irmler? She was reported missing on Tuesday night from her Brandon home.

