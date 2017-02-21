March column: Cohen faces challenge in plan to slow traffic on Bayshore
City Council member Harry Cohen has had a few hot potatoes on his plate recently, and he may be about to get another - proposed changes that would make Bayshore Boulevard more pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly but less efficient as a commuter thoroughfare. The plan comes as Cohen, who faces a term limit in his south Tampa district seat in 2019, decides on his political future.
