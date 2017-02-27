Man blamed in murder-suicide upset wi...

Man blamed in murder-suicide upset wife left him for a woman

Read more: NBC2 News

The lawyer for a man accused of killing his wife and her partner says his client was angered by their relationship. Tampa attorney Ralph Fernandez tells the Tampa Bay Times that 53-year-old Vincente Fuillerat considered Lisa Fuillerat's romance with Samara Routenberg "immoral."

