Man blamed in murder-suicide upset wife left him for a woman
The lawyer for a man accused of killing his wife and her partner says his client was angered by their relationship. Tampa attorney Ralph Fernandez tells the Tampa Bay Times that 53-year-old Vincente Fuillerat considered Lisa Fuillerat's romance with Samara Routenberg "immoral."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any gay chubby boys that look real young for th... (Aug '13)
|Sun
|ravioli
|5
|Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09)
|Feb 20
|Former worker
|1,472
|Temple terrace false arrest.
|Feb 11
|Cobrakhan
|1
|Mom Forgets Daughter at Chuck E. Cheese (Jul '07)
|Feb 2
|Pedo Pizza
|111
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|natalia
|28
|Debra Lafave student (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Jessica
|26
|passing thru (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|HoHoMelania
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC