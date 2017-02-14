Man, 18, injured in hit and run in Brandon

A 18-year-old man was critically injured in a hit and run incident on Providence Road north of Brandon Crossing Circle Friday night, officials said. Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday Michael Christopher Singh was walking northbound on Providence Road in a neutral designated area marked by yellow hash marks north of Brandon Crossing Circle when he was struck by a white van from behind, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

