Husband killed Fla. teacher, vice principal before killing self

An estranged husband fatally shot his wife - a Florida sixth grade math teacher - and her partner during a gun battle at their home before committing suicide, officials said. Vincente Fuillerat, 53, armed himself and donned a bulletproof vest before killing Lake Gibson Middle School Assistant Principal, Samara Routenberg, 39, and his estranged wife, 51-year-old Lisa Fuillerat, at their home in Brandon, Fla.

