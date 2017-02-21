Husband killed Fla. teacher, vice principal before killing self
An estranged husband fatally shot his wife - a Florida sixth grade math teacher - and her partner during a gun battle at their home before committing suicide, officials said. Vincente Fuillerat, 53, armed himself and donned a bulletproof vest before killing Lake Gibson Middle School Assistant Principal, Samara Routenberg, 39, and his estranged wife, 51-year-old Lisa Fuillerat, at their home in Brandon, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any gay chubby boys that look real young for th... (Aug '13)
|18 hr
|ravioli
|5
|Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09)
|Feb 20
|Former worker
|1,472
|Temple terrace false arrest.
|Feb 11
|Cobrakhan
|1
|Mom Forgets Daughter at Chuck E. Cheese (Jul '07)
|Feb 2
|Pedo Pizza
|111
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|natalia
|28
|Debra Lafave student (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Jessica
|26
|passing thru (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|HoHoMelania
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC