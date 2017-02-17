Hamburger Mary's brings burgers, drag queen shows to Brandon
Valrico resident Kurt King will open his fifth Hamburger Mary's Bar & Grille at 2016 Town Center Blvd., a space formerly occupied by the Boomerang Martini Bar, Green Iguana and Yucatan Live. Despite the SouthShore and Brandon area's conservative leanings, King believes the area is overdue for its first club catering to lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders.
