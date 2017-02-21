Eye On Business: 2017 February Brandon

Eye On Business: 2017 February Brandon

A lifelong proponent of shelter animal adoptions, John Marazzi, Managing Partner of Brandon Honda is now making it easier for shoppers to picture adorable pets available at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center in their lives and in their Hondas. Eighteen cardboard cut-outs of shelter cats and dogs are now romping throughout the Brandon Honda showroom at 9209 E. Adamo Dr. to steal the hearts of visitors and raise awareness of all the deserving, healthy dogs and cats available for adoption through breed specific rescue groups, SPCAs and humane societies, or at county-run shelters and animal services.

