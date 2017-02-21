Detectives investigate apparent doubl...

Detectives investigate apparent double-murder, suicide

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Miami Herald

Authorities say they're investigating what appear to be a double-murder and a suicide at a Tampa Bay area home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any gay chubby boys that look real young for th... (Aug '13) 16 hr ravioli 5
Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09) Feb 20 Former worker 1,472
Temple terrace false arrest. Feb 11 Cobrakhan 1
News Mom Forgets Daughter at Chuck E. Cheese (Jul '07) Feb 2 Pedo Pizza 111
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) Jan '17 natalia 28
Debra Lafave student (Aug '08) Dec '16 Jessica 26
passing thru (Feb '16) Dec '16 HoHoMelania 2
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC