Deputies: Brandon man faces charges after robbing victim at an ATM at gunpoint
A Brandon man faces charges after deputies say he walked up to a person at an ATM in Brandon on Saturday, pulled out a gun and demanded money. Around 8:10 p.m., deputies say Estevan Lerma, 20, approached the victim while they were using the Suncoast Credit Union ATM at 1370 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any gay chubby boys that look real young for th... (Aug '13)
|Sun
|ravioli
|5
|Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09)
|Feb 20
|Former worker
|1,472
|Temple terrace false arrest.
|Feb 11
|Cobrakhan
|1
|Mom Forgets Daughter at Chuck E. Cheese (Jul '07)
|Feb 2
|Pedo Pizza
|111
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|natalia
|28
|Debra Lafave student (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Jessica
|26
|passing thru (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|HoHoMelania
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC