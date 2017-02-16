Crime 24 mins ago 4:25 p.m.Riverview arrested again for recording woman in restroom
A Riverview man with an outstanding arrest warrant for video voyeurism turned himself in to deputies Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. James McEwen, 28, took photographs of a 19-year-old female in the restroom of a Michael's craft store at 2564 Brandon Boulevard West in Brandon on Dec. 27, according to police.
