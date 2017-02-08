County Closes Paul Sanders 'Tree' Park To Begin Two Month Park Renovation Project

Hillsborough County has temporarily closed and began a two month long renovation project of one the largest and most heavily used parks in Brandon. The makeover at Paul Sanders Park, 602 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon, named after long time Brandon resident Paul Sanders three years before his death in 1991-is promising to upgrade as well as expand the park, while virtually replacing all of the playground equipment and adding additional play structures, county officials said.

