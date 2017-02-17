Community, deputies rally to bring a lost little girl home to Brandon
Sometime after 9 p.m. Tuesday, 11-year-old Jenna Irmler grabbed her plaid, monogrammed backpack and slipped away from home as her parents and three sisters went to sleep. Those who know her say she's shy, but few knew she also struggled with Asperger's syndrome, which can cause behavioral problems.
