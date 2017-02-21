Casino Night, Coin Club Seeks New Members & Morea

At the Annual "Boots and Bling" Celebration for SWAT Networking at IMG Golf Club in January, CEO, Dr. Robyn Spirtas and SWAT Executive Director, Deb Gerard presented a check to attendee, Ashely Brown, the CEO of the Women's Resource Center for close to $3000. "We collect 'brag dollars' all year long to give to a charity" stated, Gerard, "it is a great way for us to get to know each other on a more personal level and collecting for a charity at the same time."

