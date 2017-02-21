Casino Night, Coin Club Seeks New Members & Morea
At the Annual "Boots and Bling" Celebration for SWAT Networking at IMG Golf Club in January, CEO, Dr. Robyn Spirtas and SWAT Executive Director, Deb Gerard presented a check to attendee, Ashely Brown, the CEO of the Women's Resource Center for close to $3000. "We collect 'brag dollars' all year long to give to a charity" stated, Gerard, "it is a great way for us to get to know each other on a more personal level and collecting for a charity at the same time."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Former worker
|1,472
|Temple terrace false arrest.
|Feb 11
|Cobrakhan
|1
|Mom Forgets Daughter at Chuck E. Cheese (Jul '07)
|Feb 2
|Pedo Pizza
|111
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|natalia
|28
|Debra Lafave student (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Jessica
|26
|passing thru (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|HoHoMelania
|2
|looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Runner43
|3
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC