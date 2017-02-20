Brandon woman claims $1 million prize playing the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game
The Florida Lottery announces that Deborah Harvey, 65, of Brandon, claimed a $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $745,000.00.
