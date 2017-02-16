B. Lee Elam's iconic sign to change with the times
From birthday messages, to Florida State gameday stats, to honorary mayors, Elam has made his sign at the southeast corner of Lumsden Road and John Moore Road a landmark of East Hillsborough. Yet a literal sign of changing times has commenced, with Elam deciding to cut costs by moving just three blocks away to the corner of Parsons and Robertson Roads.
