100 Camp Out To Welcome New Valrico Chick-fil-A Location

Wednesday Feb 1

Filled with a variety of festive and charitable events including awarding the first 100 customers with a year supply of Chick-fil-A meals, Valrico's first stand-alone 5,300-square-foot Chick-fil-A restaurant opened on time and as scheduled last month. Appropriately called, First 100, Chick-fil-A's signature event, which dates back to 2003, makes room for the first 100 local customers to camp out on restaurant's parking lot for 24 hours leading up to grand opening.

