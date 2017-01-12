USF's Osher institute extends lifelon...

USF's Osher institute extends lifelong learning to Brandon area

Learning, the adage says, is a lifelong process, and it's getting a boost in the coming months from the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of South Florida. The Osher institute is hoping to add six unique courses during its winter term - January through April - to foster curiosity and healthy mental aging.

