Superior Residences Andrew Brings Home International Award For Product Creativity
Do you have a friend or loved one who suffers with dementia? If so, the product that recently won Superior Residences of Brandon an award from Promotional Products Association International might be of interest to you. Superior Residences Senior Solution Expert Jill Andrew submitted a water bottle provided to her by Jerry McNeill of Vernon MacGraves Promotions, Inc. to the PPAI Pyramid Awards which recognize creative use of promotional products because she noticed it changes the lives of patients with dementia.
