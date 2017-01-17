Shooting death of Brandon High basketball player followed...
A New Year's Day shooting that killed a 17-year-old varsity basketball player at Brandon High School was the result of a "drug transaction," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Little else about the shooting has been released from the agency as it continues it's investigation.
