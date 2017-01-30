Patricia Kegelmeyer
Patricia Lynne Kegelmeyer passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on Jan. 21, 2017. Patricia was born on Feb. 28, 1942 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to her late parents, Paul and Janet Brunger.
