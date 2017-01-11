News 30 mins ago 3:39 p.m.Man accused...

News 30 mins ago 3:39 p.m.Man accused of peeping in dressing room in Brandon

A 51-year-old Seffner man was arrested after allegedly looking under the door in a dressing room, Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies said. About 5 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to Goodwill, 1106 E. Brandon Blvd., Brandon, after store customers spotted Tempfer looking under the doors of the woman's changing room while a woman was trying on clothes.

