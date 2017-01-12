New Chick-fil-A South Brandon Soon To...

New Chick-fil-A South Brandon Soon To Open With Chance To Win Free Meals For A Year

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Osprey Observer

The grand opening ceremony for the much-anticipated, brand new Chick-fil-A South Brandon is now scheduled for Friday morning, January 26. Owned and operated by Paul and Tammy Holmberg, the new restaurant is located at 2010 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, and is a much-welcomed addition to the recently opened Crest Pointe Towne Plaza, anchored by the new Walmart Supercenter. As part of the opening celebration and festivities, local residents are invited to an overnight parking lot campout beginning the day before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) Jan 7 natalia 28
Debra Lafave student (Aug '08) Dec 21 Jessica 26
passing thru (Feb '16) Dec '16 HoHoMelania 2
New construction? (Apr '14) Dec '16 Username username 69
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov '16 Runner43 3
News Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... Aug '16 Ainu 2
Kenna Howell (Dec '15) Jun '16 Bitchdontplay 2
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,619 • Total comments across all topics: 277,848,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC