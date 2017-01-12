New Chick-fil-A South Brandon Soon To Open With Chance To Win Free Meals For A Year

The grand opening ceremony for the much-anticipated, brand new Chick-fil-A South Brandon is now scheduled for Friday morning, January 26. Owned and operated by Paul and Tammy Holmberg, the new restaurant is located at 2010 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, and is a much-welcomed addition to the recently opened Crest Pointe Towne Plaza, anchored by the new Walmart Supercenter. As part of the opening celebration and festivities, local residents are invited to an overnight parking lot campout beginning the day before.

