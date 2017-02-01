McAuley Fine Jewelry Opens In Brandon

Martin's Jewelers, the iconic store that has served the Brandon area for 62 years, has shuttered its doors. Customers looking for the same level of superior craftsmanship will be pleased to learn that McAuley Fine Jewelry will continue in its place, with many of the same staff ready to provide the superior level of service and workmanship that Martin's customers have come to expect from the store.

