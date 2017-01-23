March column: Lee again faces decision about which office to seek
Depending on the office he seeks next, state Sen. Tom Lee may face Hillsborough County Commissioners Victor Crist, Tom Hagan, or whoever seeks the statewide chief financial officer post. [WILL VRAGOVIC State Sen. Tom Lee, once R-Brandon but now R-Thonotosassa, is again facing a decision about his political future and one that could create substantial local political complications - whether to run for state chief financial officer in 2018, and if not, whether to stay in the state Senate or come home and seek a Hillsborough County commissioner's seat.
Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
