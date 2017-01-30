La. murder suspect arrested in Brandon

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Details have emerged about the arrest of a Louisiana murder suspect last week at a Brandon apartment complex, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies developed information that Thomas Fefee, 26, who was wanted in the shooting death of Corey Graham, 27, of Baton Rouge, was staying in Brandon.

