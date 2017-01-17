Get Tickets Early As Center Place Presents Its 27th Annual Wild Dame Night
Ladies, it is that time of the year again when you get to gather your friends and get ready for a wild night at Center Place's 27th Annual Wild Dame Night. This fun and fabulous event will take place on Saturday, February 26 at Center Place located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.
