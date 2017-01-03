Georgia boy grows hair for 2 years, d...

Georgia boy grows hair for 2 years, donates to friend

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: WSOCTV

BRANDON, Fla. - A Georgia boy grew his hair for two years with a goal in mind - to donate his locks so a friend with a hair disorder can have her own wig.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) Jan 7 natalia 28
Debra Lafave student (Aug '08) Dec 21 Jessica 26
passing thru (Feb '16) Dec '16 HoHoMelania 2
New construction? (Apr '14) Dec '16 Username username 69
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov '16 Runner43 3
Hit and run pedestrian Nov '16 BLM59 2
News Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... Aug '16 Ainu 2
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,045 • Total comments across all topics: 277,785,616

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC