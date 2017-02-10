FX Fitness Studio Challenges You To A Healthier And Active Lifestyle
Always inspired by living the active and healthy lifestyle, Drew Preiss and wife Ashleigh now share this fitness journey as the owners of the new FX Fitness Studio in Brandon. The FX Effect Training Method is a cross training style of fitness consisting of group classes, Yoga, boot camps, one on one personal training, along with a monthly 3D body assessment.
