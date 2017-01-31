Eye On Business: 2017 February Bloomingdale/FishHawk
The Greater Brandon Area students in grades 2 to 5 put their math skills on display, earning money for local schools and winning prizes for themselves in the Mathnasium of Brandon 2016 TriMathlon math competition. By participating in the event, Mathnasium TriMathlon contestants nationwide raised a total of $35,000 to benefit schools across the country.
