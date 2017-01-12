Dr. Wayne Lee: Plastic Surgery As An Art
One can mention plastic surgery and conjure an image of Hollywood starlets and politicians who never seem to age. Yet, a far larger percentage of average Americans turn to plastic surgery for both cosmetic and reconstructive procedures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|Jan 7
|natalia
|28
|Debra Lafave student (Aug '08)
|Dec 21
|Jessica
|26
|passing thru (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|HoHoMelania
|2
|New construction? (Apr '14)
|Dec '16
|Username username
|69
|looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Runner43
|3
|Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever...
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|2
|Kenna Howell (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|Bitchdontplay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC