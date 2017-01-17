County will temporarily close Sanders...

County will temporarily close Sanders Park for makeover

Friday Jan 13

The county will replace almost all the playground equipment at Paul Sanders Park, located on the corner of Bloomingdale Avenue and Kings Avenue. But the renovation will require the park to close from Feb. 1 to March 1 while construction is under way.

