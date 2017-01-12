Center Place Of Brandon Offers Live Theatre Specially Designed For Children
Center Place of Brandon has a great lineup of children's theatre for the winter/spring season. Center Place's children's theatre is available to children from all schools in Eastern Hillsborough County including public and private schools, day cares and home school programs.
