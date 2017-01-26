Brandon man critically hurt in shooti...

Brandon man critically hurt in shooting at crowded Dade City wake

Saturday Jan 21

A 36-year-old Brandon man was shot and critically hurt while attending a large wake in Pasco County on Friday night, Dade City police said. Bilal Adurraheem Belle, of Brandon, was at a wake at a house in the 37000 block of Moceri Avenue, where the crowd had spilled out across "a number of yards," police said.

