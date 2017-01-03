Boy Grows Hair for Two Years, Donates to Friend with Alopecia

After two years of growing his hair, 10-year-old Tyler Boone was finally able to cut it - as a gift for a family friend, Gabby, who's unable to grow her own. "She's gone through so much and I think just being a mom and seeing another young kid wanting to help and be a part of something caring and selfless, I think it's very special," Gabby's mom, Emelia Ruiz told ABC News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.