Bloomingdale welcomes Chick-fil-A, still miffed about Walmart
Now that the dust has settled and some nearby homeowners' tempers have tempered a bit following the highly contentious March 2016 opening of the Walmart Supercenter in Crest Pointe Towne Center, owners of an upcoming newcomer on the 43.5-acre site have high hopes for a warm welcoming. Chick-fil-A Brandon South, a 4,971 square-foot fast-food restaurant fronting Bloomingdale Avenue just east of Blowing Oak Street, will open Thursday with inside seating for 130 diners and a two-lane drive through to accommodate grab-and-go customers.
