Bitcoin exchange employee pleads guil...

Bitcoin exchange employee pleads guilty in U.S. case tied to hacking

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Business Insurance

A Florida man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges stemming from his employment with an unlicensed bitcoin exchange that prosecutors say was owned by an Israeli who oversaw a massive scheme to hack companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co. Ricardo Hill, 38, entered his plea in Manhattan federal court to seven counts, including conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, wire fraud and bank fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) Jan 7 natalia 28
Debra Lafave student (Aug '08) Dec 21 Jessica 26
passing thru (Feb '16) Dec '16 HoHoMelania 2
New construction? (Apr '14) Dec '16 Username username 69
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov '16 Runner43 3
News Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... Aug '16 Ainu 2
Kenna Howell (Dec '15) Jun '16 Bitchdontplay 2
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,296 • Total comments across all topics: 278,082,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC