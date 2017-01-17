Bitcoin exchange employee pleads guilty in U.S. case tied to hacking
A Florida man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges stemming from his employment with an unlicensed bitcoin exchange that prosecutors say was owned by an Israeli who oversaw a massive scheme to hack companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co. Ricardo Hill, 38, entered his plea in Manhattan federal court to seven counts, including conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, wire fraud and bank fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|Jan 7
|natalia
|28
|Debra Lafave student (Aug '08)
|Dec 21
|Jessica
|26
|passing thru (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|HoHoMelania
|2
|New construction? (Apr '14)
|Dec '16
|Username username
|69
|looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Runner43
|3
|Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever...
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|2
|Kenna Howell (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|Bitchdontplay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC