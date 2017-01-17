17-Year-Old Basketball Standout Kille...

17-Year-Old Basketball Standout Killed On New Year's Day

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Talk Florida

A 17-year-old Brandon teen has been identified in the death of a young man in a shooting on New Year's Day. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released that Jayquon Johnson, a sophomore basketball standout at Brandon High School, was killed in a shooting that took place on Cabbage Palm Drive Sunday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Debra Lafave student (Aug '08) Dec 21 Jessica 26
passing thru (Feb '16) Dec 7 HoHoMelania 2
New construction? (Apr '14) Dec '16 Username username 69
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov '16 Runner43 3
Hit and run pedestrian Nov '16 BLM59 2
dont get fooled by trump Nov '16 wtf 2
News Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... Aug '16 Ainu 2
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,501 • Total comments across all topics: 277,613,350

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC