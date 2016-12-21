Your Monthly Catch: Local Happenings In Our Community

How to build 750 luminaries kits? You get muscular men and boys to fill plastic bags of sand outdoors while indoors you set up a production line to make the kits of 15 bags/candles/cups and put them in a large plastic bag for easy handling. All this was accomplished in a matter of three hours by Lions Club Members, along with other volunteer help, including eight members of Boy The Brandon Lions Club has been selling these kits for over 10 years, which are used to put on display Christmas Eve by lighting the candles put into white bags which have sand as ballast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.