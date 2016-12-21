Your Monthly Catch Local Happenings I...

Your Monthly Catch Local Happenings In Our Community: December 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: Osprey Observer

A Lighthouse Christmas Presents: An Offering To The Newborn King on Friday, December 9 at 7 p.m. This is a musical production to celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Christmas of Hope will take place on Friday, December 16 at 6 p.m. A special Christmas service with a delicious dinner served immediately after, gifts given by Santa Claus to kids between the ages of 2-10 , then receive a packed food basket to take home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Debra Lafave student (Aug '08) Dec 21 Jessica 26
passing thru (Feb '16) Dec 7 HoHoMelania 2
New construction? (Apr '14) Dec 3 Username username 69
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov 23 Runner43 3
Hit and run pedestrian Nov '16 BLM59 2
dont get fooled by trump Nov '16 wtf 2
News Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... Aug '16 Ainu 2
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,759 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,890

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC