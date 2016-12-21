Valrico Commissioner White Takes Helm As Chairman Of County BOCC
Three Hillsborough County Commissioners, incumbents Sandy Murman and Les Miller as well as newly elected Commissioner Pat Kemp, took the oath of office last month, each pledging to do their best for County residents. Murman, Miller and, newcomer Kemp, will serve a four-year term each on the seven-member Board.
