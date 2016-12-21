Unlicensed contractors accused of ste...

Unlicensed contractors accused of stealing $150K7 mins ago

Hillsborough County Deputies arrested two unlicensed contractors for stealing more than $150,000 from an elderly woman and her husband. According to deputies, 50-year-old Leonard Bova and 46-year-old Joel Hill scammed the Brandon couple on home improvement projects through the end of 2013 into 2014.

