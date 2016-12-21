Teacher of special-needs students fac...

Teacher of special-needs students faces molestation charge in Tampa

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A Hillsborough County teacher for special-needs students is under arrest, accused of molesting a disabled teenage student at his school. Tampa police said George Summers Jr., 68, of Tampa was arrested at his home Wednesday in connection with the Dec. 1 incident at LaVoy Exceptional Center.

