News 14 mins ago 11:46 p.m.Motorcyclist killed in Brandon crash, deputies say

About 4:31 p.m., a 2008 Mitsubishi Endeavour SUV driven by Amy Crawford, 38, of Thonotosassa, was southbound on Tom Folsom Road and was slowing down to make a left turn onto Reylinda Avenue. Meanwhile, Emilio Almodovar II, 30, of Brandon, was riding a 2011 Kawasaki ZX14 motorcycle southbound on Tom Folsom Road in the northbound lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.