Life Writing Classes To Begin, Compassion Experience & Morea
Experience the wonder of Christmas in this special performance of Christ Has Come, performed by the Grace Celebration Choir at Grace Baptist Temple on Sunday, December 18, at 11 a.m. Life Story Writing/Memoir classes will start once again the third week of January at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Three classes will run simultaneously for 10 weeks each.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Debra Lafave student (Aug '08)
|Dec 21
|Jessica
|26
|passing thru (Feb '16)
|Dec 7
|HoHoMelania
|2
|New construction? (Apr '14)
|Dec 3
|Username username
|69
|looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12)
|Nov 23
|Runner43
|3
|Hit and run pedestrian
|Nov '16
|BLM59
|2
|dont get fooled by trump
|Nov '16
|wtf
|2
|Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever...
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC