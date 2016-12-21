HART Launches HyperLINK Transit-Opera...

HART Launches HyperLINK Transit-Operated Ride-share Service In Brandon

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Osprey Observer

Continuing in its effort to assist area residents to get around town while eliminating artery-clogging congestion, Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority has expanded its latest ride-share service to riders within the boundaries of Brandon. Starting in December, HART HyperLINK, the transit-operated ride-share partnership between HART and Transdev, a Chicago-based private-sector operator of multiple modes of transit in North America, including bus, rail, street car, para-transit, shuttle, and sedan and taxi services joined forces on behalf of Brandon area residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Debra Lafave student (Aug '08) Dec 21 Jessica 26
passing thru (Feb '16) Dec 7 HoHoMelania 2
New construction? (Apr '14) Dec 3 Username username 69
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov 23 Runner43 3
Hit and run pedestrian Nov '16 BLM59 2
dont get fooled by trump Nov '16 wtf 2
News Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... Aug '16 Ainu 2
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,759 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,868

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC