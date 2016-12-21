HART Launches HyperLINK Transit-Operated Ride-share Service In Brandon

Continuing in its effort to assist area residents to get around town while eliminating artery-clogging congestion, Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority has expanded its latest ride-share service to riders within the boundaries of Brandon. Starting in December, HART HyperLINK, the transit-operated ride-share partnership between HART and Transdev, a Chicago-based private-sector operator of multiple modes of transit in North America, including bus, rail, street car, para-transit, shuttle, and sedan and taxi services joined forces on behalf of Brandon area residents.

