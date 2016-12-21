Fresco Foods could bring 50 jobs to east Hillsborough

Fresco Foods Inc., a Tampa-based company that makes and sells healthy prepared meals, will open a new commercial kitchen and food service production facility in eastern Hillsborough County next year. A company that makes a line of fresh-prepared meals, packaged for sale within stores, is building a new commercial kitchen and food service production facility in eastern Hillsborough County that is expected to create up to 50 jobs.

