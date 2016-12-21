Crime 11 mins ago 11:49 p.m.Shooting ...

Crime 11 mins ago 11:49 p.m.Shooting involving a deputy at Brandon Walmart

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was involved in a shooting outside a Brandon store late Friday. The deputy was not hurt in the incident in the entrance way of Wal-Mart on Causeway Boulevard near South Gornto Lake Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Debra Lafave student (Aug '08) Dec 21 Jessica 26
passing thru (Feb '16) Dec 7 HoHoMelania 2
New construction? (Apr '14) Dec 3 Username username 69
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov 23 Runner43 3
Hit and run pedestrian Nov '16 BLM59 2
dont get fooled by trump Nov '16 wtf 2
News Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... Aug '16 Ainu 2
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,793 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,851

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC